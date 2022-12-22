Granson didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.
According to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, Granson was also a spectator Wednesday, when the Colts held an unofficial workout following last Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings. Despite the lengthier turnaround for Week 16, Granson hasn't yet moved past the ankle issue, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice leading up to Monday's game against the Chargers. If he's available to play Monday, Granson will be catching passes from his third different quarterback of the season, as interim head coach Jeff Saturday named Nick Foles the team's new starting signal-caller earlier this week.
