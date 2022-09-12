Granson had three receptions for 22 yards on seven targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

While Mo Alie-Cox started at tight end and Granson began on the bench, it was an encouraging game for his role in the offense. Granson was tied for second on the team in targets and played more snaps (51 of the offenses 92 snaps) than Cox (50 snaps). He also went out for more passes than Cox (30 to 20). Granson could become the top tight end receiving option in Indy if one game is an indication.