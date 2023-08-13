Granson had one reception for 20 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Granson got the start at tight end with several tight ends sitting out due to injury (Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory). A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic in May indicated Granson isn't a lock to make the final roster, but his status seems more secure during the preseason especially with the other injuries at the position. Granson has caught 76.4 percent of his 55 targets since the Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2021, but he's averaged only 9.7 yards per catch and is still searching for his first NFL touchdown.