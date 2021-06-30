Granson made a strong impression in spring practices and could be utilized in the passing game similar to how Trey Burton was used last season to capitalize on his skills after the catch, ESPN Indianapolis 107.5 The Fan reports. "Kylen Granson is what we saw on tape. He's an explosive athlete," head coach Frank Reich said. "We knew he was a real smart guy and he's picking up the offense real fast."

The Colts selected Granson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 127th overall. It sounds like the rookie has a chance to carve out a role in the offense right away, but he's behind both Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox at the position. Still, the Colts utilized three tight ends in the passing game last season.