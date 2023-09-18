Granson had three receptions for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Houston.

Granson played despite popping up on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury. He led Colts tight ends in snaps with 37 (compared to 23 snaps for Mo Alie-Cox and 11 for Will Mallory) and went on the most routes (26 compared to 7 for Mallory and 10 for Alie-Cox). Granson still looks like the top tight end in the passing game, but the Colts divide their tight end targets amid a deep group that results in little fantasy value in most formats.