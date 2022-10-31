Granson had three receptions for 11 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Washington.

While Mo Alie-Cox got the start at tight end, Granson had the most snaps on offense (32, compared to 29 for Alie-Cox) and went out on about the same number of routes (12, compared 23 for Alie-Cox and 10 for Jelani Woods). There were not any major changers in tight end usage, despite the change to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Granson looks to lead the trio and none of the three are used much except for an occasional end-zone target.