Granson caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Granson finished with one more target and two fewer yards than fellow tight end Jelani Woods. The 6-foot-7 Woods appears to have more long-term upside than Granson, who is undersized for a tight end at 6-foot-2 and has yet to score a touchdown in his NFL career.