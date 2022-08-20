Granson caught two of three targets for 18 yards in Saturday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Lions.

Granson was involved from the onset, catching the first pass thrown by Nick Foles while the Colts rested starters such as Matt Ryan and Mo Alie-Cox. While Alie-Cox's superior blocking ability and experience have him poised to lead Colts tight ends in playing time, Granson's expected to take on a more significant role in his second NFL season after seeing minimal involvement in 2021 as a rookie fourth-round pick out of SMU.