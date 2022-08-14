Granson had two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.
Granson showed off his speed when he outran a defender on a 23-yard slant route. He got his work with the second-team offense, however. He's the second passing option at tight end in the offense and may not get many targets, but that could change if oft-inured Parris Campbell or another receiver gets hurt.
More News
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Increased competition at TE•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Should see increased opportunities•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Solid rookie season•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Catches one of two targets•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Totals 22 yards in loss•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Slightly involved versus Jaguars•