Granson had two receptions for 29 yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Buffalo.

Granson showed off his speed when he outran a defender on a 23-yard slant route. He got a lot of his work with the second-team offense, however. He's likely the second option at tight end behind Mo Alie-Cox and may not get many targets, but that could change some if oft-injured Parris Campbell or another receiver gets hurt.