Granson had two receptions for 15 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Granson and Gardner Minshew couldn't connect on a wide-open touchdown reception at the end of the first half or he would have had much better fantasy production. There were some worrisome signs, however, as Drew Ogletree got the starting nod at tight end and played more snaps (40) than Granson (26). However, the Colts still divide their passing game production between too many tight ends for viable fantasy value in most formats for any of them.