Granson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Texans.

Granson popped up on the injury report Saturday with a hamstring injury, but it won't stop him from suiting up. The Colts' starting tight end caught four of six targets for 39 yards during the season opener versus Jacksonville, but it's possible he's limited in Week 2, as the Colts may be precautionary in an effort to avoid a potential setback.