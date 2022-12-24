Granson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Granson was unable to practice at any point during Week 16 prep due to an ankle injury, so the Colts' ruling on his status Saturday comes as no surprise. With the second-year pro sidelined for the second time this season, Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods will handle most of the TE reps for Indianapolis on Monday.