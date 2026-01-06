Latu recorded 45 tackles (27 solo), including 8.5 sacks, five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Latu was the 15th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and started just one of 17 games in which he appeared as a rookie, finishing 12th in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after producing 4.0 sacks. Latu, however, became a full-time starter this season, starting all 16 games he played in, seeing the field on 68 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps. The 25-year-old will be back next season to help key Indianapolis' pass rush.