Latu had a tackle, a QB hurry and his first career interception in Sunday's win over Miami.

Latu started at defensive end and played on 31 of the defense's 47 snaps. He dropped into coverage on five snaps as a new twist in Indy's defensive scheme. He dropped into coverage just eight times last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2024 first-rounder enters Year 2 with a near every-down role bookending the defensive line.