default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Latu recorded two tackles (zero solo), including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Latu helped end the Titans' first offensive possession, taking down Cam Ward on third down for a six-yard loss. He now has 2.5 sacks, 17 total tackles and two interceptions across seven games for the season.

More News