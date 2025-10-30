Colts' Laiatu Latu: Getting after quarterback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Latu recorded two tackles (zero solo), including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.
Latu helped end the Titans' first offensive possession, taking down Cam Ward on third down for a six-yard loss. He now has 2.5 sacks, 17 total tackles and two interceptions across seven games for the season.
