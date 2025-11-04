site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Laiatu Latu: Has 2.5 sacks in loss
RotoWire Staff
Latu had six total tackles and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
Latu continues to excel in the pass rush with 4.0 sacks in his last three games. He played on a season high 90% of the defense's snaps with the Colts playing from behind most of the game.
