Latu, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver due to a hamstring injury, isn't likely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latu's hamstring issue led to him logging a DNP/DNP/LP progression during the practice week. Though he was deemed questionable heading into the weekend, it appears the second-year defensive end won't be able to suit up Sunday. Rapoport notes that the hamstring injury isn't considered major and suggests that the Colts simply prefer to play it safe with their emerging young defender.