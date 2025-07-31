Latu (shoulder) has been a regular participant in Colts' training camp practices, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

The 2024 first-rounder injured his shoulder during the Colts' 2024 regular-season finale against the Jaguars in early January, but he was able to train during the offseason and has been a full participant in the early portions of training camp. Latu played in all 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign (including one start) and logged 32 tackles (16 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Latu is projected to have a much bigger role on the Colts' defensive front in 2025 and will likely be a regular starter at defensive end opposite Kwity Paye.