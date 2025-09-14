default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Latu (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Latu gave himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited practice Friday, but he has not done enough during pregame warmups to be cleared to play against Denver. Ian reports that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, so he should be back for the Colts' Week 3 AFC South clash against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 21. Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are the top candidates to start opposite Kwity Paye at defensive end in Latu's absence.

More News