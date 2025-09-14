Latu (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Latu gave himself a chance to play Sunday after logging a limited practice Friday, but he has not done enough during pregame warmups to be cleared to play against Denver. Ian reports that the injury isn't considered a long-term issue, so he should be back for the Colts' Week 3 AFC South clash against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 21. Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are the top candidates to start opposite Kwity Paye at defensive end in Latu's absence.