Pettway has been signed by the Colts.

Pettway played collegiately at both Arkansas and Iowa State and joins the Colts as an undrafted free agent. He most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL and recorded three receptions for 25 yards in the championship game. The 26-year-old joins a crowded tight end room in Indy, but will look to make the most of this opportunity.