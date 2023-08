Pettway (undisclosed) has reverted to the Colts' injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pettway signed with the Colts on Aug. 1 before getting sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He was looking to earn a spot in the NFL after spending the previous two seasons in the USFL. Now, his season has come to a premature end unless both he and Indianapolis can eventually come to terms on an injury settlement.