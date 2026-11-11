Treadwell logged 52 of the Colts' 64 snaps and was held without a reception on one target in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Since drawing a season-high eight targets in a Week 5 loss to the Steelers, Treadwell has barely surpassed that total over the past four games combined. Despite handling snap shares north of 70 percent in each of those contests, Treadwell has mustered a 5-58-0 receiving line on 10 targets during that stretch. The Colts will have more target volume up for grabs after trading Josh Downs to the Chiefs on Tuesday, and though Treadwell could be one of the beneficiaries, he still looks to be a low-upside fantasy option.