The Colts elevated Treadwell from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is Treadwell's first elevation of the season, and it corresponds with Indianapolis' top wideout Michael Pittman being ruled out against the Bills due to a back injury and a finger injury. Treadwell played in five game with Baltimore last season, recording one catch on three targets for 16 yards. The veteran receiver isn't likely to see much action on offense against Buffalo on Sunday, as the Colts' wideout corps will likely be led by Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, with Ashton Dulin, Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould also possibly ahead of Treadwell in the pecking order.