The Colts elevated Treadwell to their active roster Saturday.

The Ole Miss product is now in line to join the Colts' active roster for the second time in the last three weeks. In the Week 7 matchup against the Chargers, Treadwell played 12 special-teams snaps and didn't record an offensive stat. Now back with the active roster, he's likely to play a similar role in the Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.