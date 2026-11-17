Treadwell caught three passes on as many targets for 24 yards and a touchdown during Indianapolis' 24-22 win over Miami on Sunday.

Week 10 was the Colts' first game without Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, who were traded to the Chiefs and 49ers, respectively, on Tuesday. Treadwell led all Colts wide receivers with three catches and 52 offensive snaps, and he connected with Daniel Jones for a seven-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to give Indianapolis a 14-7 halftime lead. It was the first time Treadwell found the end zone this season, and the 2016 first-rounder figures to maintain a larger role in the offense given the departure of the Colts' top targets at the trade deadline. The Colts will hit the road for Week 11 against the Texans on Thursday, and Houston's defense ranks 28th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing wide receivers.