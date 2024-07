The Colts agreed to terms with Treadwell on Wednesday.

After a five-game stint with Baltimore in 2023, Treadwell has found a new home in Indianapolis. The former first-round pick has played with five different teams over the last five seasons, with his best year coming in 2021, when he posted a 33-431-1 receiving line. He's expected to compete for a depth role in the Colts' wide receiver room as the offseason progresses.