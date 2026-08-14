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Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Plays five snaps in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Treadwell played five snaps on offense without showing up on the box score otherwise during the Colts' 13-13 preseason tie with the Patriots on Thursday.

Treadwell had been held out of training camp practices due to a hamstring injury but was cleared to play in Thursday's exhibition contest. He didn't see much playing time against New England despite the absences of both Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (groin), and Treadwell is competing against the likes of Coleman Owen, E.J. Horton and rookie seventh-rounder Deion Burks for a depth spot on the Colts' 53-man roster. Indianapolis' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against Atlanta.

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