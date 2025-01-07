Indianapolis signed Treadwell to a reserve/futures contract Monday.
Treadwell spent the 2024 campaign on the Colts' practice squad and was elevated for two regular-season games, but he wasn't targeted in either contest. The veteran wideout will spend the offseason competing to again earn a reserve role for the 2025 season.
More News
-
Laquon Treadwell: Placed back on practice squad•
-
Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Elevated for Week 13•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Colts' Laquon Treadwell: Elevated ahead of Week 10 contest•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Staying in Indianapolis•
-
Laquon Treadwell: Doesn't make Colts' 53-man roster•