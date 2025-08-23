Treadwell brought in all six targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 41-14 preseason win over the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

The 2016 first-round pick of the Vikings has never come close to living up to his pedigree, although Treadwell has found a way to remain gainfully employed in the NFL for nine seasons. Saturday, the veteran opened the game with the starters for the afternoon and made an impact by snagging a 22-yard grab on the opening possession and eventually recording a 49-yard touchdown grab just before halftime. Treadwell didn't log any targets over two regular-season games with the Colts in 2024 and has never topped 35 receptions or 434 yards in any campaign, but his 7-140-1 receiving line on 10 targets this preseason may be enough to secure him an end-of-depth-chart spot at final cuts.