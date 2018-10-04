Colts' Lenzy Pipkins: Promoted from practice squad
Pipkins was promoted to Indianapolis' active roster Thursday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Pipkins rejoins the Colts' 53-man roster after having been waived by the team in September. With Kenny Moore (concussion) and Quincy Wilson (concussion) both ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Pipkins will likely serve as a rotational cornerback for Indianapolis in Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenber's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...