Pipkins was promoted to Indianapolis' active roster Thursday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Pipkins rejoins the Colts' 53-man roster after having been waived by the team in September. With Kenny Moore (concussion) and Quincy Wilson (concussion) both ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Pipkins will likely serve as a rotational cornerback for Indianapolis in Week 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories