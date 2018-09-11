Pipkins was promoted to the Colts' active roster Tuesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Pipkins, who was waived by the Colts last week before being signed to the team's practice squad, slots in as a depth cornerback. The 24-year-old logged 15 tackles and one pass breakup over 12 games with the Packers in 2017, and could be in line to play a rotational role in Indianapolis' defense going forward.

