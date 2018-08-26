The Packers traded Pipkins to the Colts for Antonio Morrison on Sunday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Pipkins was activated last season after a slew of injuries, and he made 15 tackles and one pass breakup in 12 games. The injury bug hit the Colts' secondary this preseason, so Pipkins could log a hefty workload in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals.

