Coach Frank Frank says that Clark (Achilles) will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The 27-year-old was carted off the field after fielding five offensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Texans, inserting Chaz Green into a prime spot at left tackle. Green was the Colts' third-string option, as typical starter Anthony Castonzo was forced to sit Week 13 because of an MCL sprain.