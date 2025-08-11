Colts' Liam Anderson: Reverts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
Anderson (hamstring) reverted to injured reserve Sunday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Anderson was waived with an injury designation Friday and will now spend the 2025 season on injured reserve unless the Colts cut him with an injury settlement at a later time. Anderson played 10 snaps on special teams in Thursday's preseason opener against Baltimore. He appeared in four regular-season games with Indy across the 2023-24 campaigns.