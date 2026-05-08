The Colts signed Pare as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Pare will get a chance to prove himself at the Colts' minicamp beginning Friday. The running back completed his collegiate career at Texas State in 2025, registering 1,128 yards and 12 touchdowns on 210 carries while also catching 37 of 41 targets for 312 yards and two scores over 13 contests. The No. 2 running back role behind starter Jonathan Taylor could be up for grabs, and Pare will look to throw his hat in the ring.