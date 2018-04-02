Colts' Luke Rhodes: Inks tender to stay in Indy
Rhodes signed an exclusive rights tender with the Colts on Monday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
The deal will keep Rhodes in Indianapolis for the 2018 season. The former linebacker converted to long snapper last year and impressed the Colts' higher-ups.
