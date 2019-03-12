Colts' Luke Rhodes: Receives tender from Indianapolis
The Colts extended a tender offer to Rhodes on Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The deal will keep Rhodes in Indianapolis for the 2019 season. The former linebacker should continue his role as the long snapper for the Colts.
