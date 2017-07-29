Colts' Malik Hooker: Activated from PUP list
Hooker (hamstring) was activated from the preseason PUP list, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Hooker underwent labrum and core-muscle surgeries in January and didn't participate in any of the team's offseason practices. He was ready to practice but suffered a hamstring injury on his first day of trainig camp. If he can be fully involved in training camp, he'll likely be the frontrunner for a starting role at safety.
