Hooker (hamstring) was activated from the preseason PUP list, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hooker underwent labrum and core-muscle surgeries in January and didn't participate in any of the team's offseason practices. He was ready to practice but suffered a hamstring injury on his first day of trainig camp. If he can be fully involved in training camp, he'll likely be the frontrunner for a starting role at safety.