Colts' Malik Hooker: Activated off PUP list
Hooker (knee) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hooker was taken 15th overall by Indianapolis in the 2017 draft but missed much of his rookie season due to a knee injury in October. Likely a starter when healthy, Hooker is eligible to practice as early as Friday but the team may choose to ease him into sessions, limiting him early on.
