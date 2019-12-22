Play

Hooker (hand) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Panthers.

The third-year safety had managed to work back to full practice participation Friday, so his active status isn't entirely surprising. Hooker will therefore be out there in his usual starting free safety spot against Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier, who'll be making his first NFL start Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends