Hooker (hip/sports hernia) will be ready to participate at the start of training camp, George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Hooker underwent labrum and core muscle surgeries in January and didn't participate in any of the team's offseason practices. His full participation at the start of training camp likely means he'll win a starting safety role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories