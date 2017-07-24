Colts' Malik Hooker: Cleared for training camp
Hooker (hip/sports hernia) will be ready to participate at the start of training camp, George Bremer of the Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Hooker underwent labrum and core muscle surgeries in January and didn't participate in any of the team's offseason practices. His full participation at the start of training camp likely means he'll win a starting safety role.
