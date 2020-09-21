Hooker has a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, heIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This news was essentially known, but an MRI confirmed it. Injuries have surrounded Hooker since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2017, as he's already missed 14 of 50 NFL games. After Hooker departed Sunday, rookie third-rounder Julian Blackmon stepped in and played the rest of the game, and he'll likely start at free safety for the rest of the season. Hooker is expected to be placed on IR soon.