Hooker (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

Hooker practiced in full Wednesday, but he was then limited Thursday and held out entirely during Friday's session. It remains to be seen whether the starting safety suffered a setback in his recovery, or if his lack of practice is simply a result of rep management.

