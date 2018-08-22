The Colts expect Hooker (knee) to play in Saturday's exhibition game against the 49ers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The plan is for Hooker to play assuming he avoids any setbacks heading into the contest. He just began participating in full-team drills for the first time since tearing his ACL and MCL last October, so he still figures to be limited if he does indeed suit up. The 22-year-old projects as the Week 1 starter at free safety should his health allow.