Hooker (knee) said he'll be able to play Sunday against the Broncos, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Hooker was doubtful for Sunday's win over the Texans and was ultimately inactive, but he indicated that he was close to making his return. The 23-year-old's status should receive additional clarity once the Colts return to the practice field Wednesday.

