Colts' Malik Hooker: Fifth-year option declined
Hooker's fifth-year option will not be picked up by the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hooker's playmaking ability has been undercut by injury concerns since he joined the Colts in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, as he has yet to play a full regular-season slate with the team. The 24-year-old now has a chance to boost his market if he logs a career season in 2020, as he's set to become a free agent in 2021. Declining Hooker's fifth-year option doesn't necessarily prevent the Colts from working on a new contract to keep him in house next offseason, but it does put pressure on him to stay healthy in 2020.
