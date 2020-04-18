Hooker will not have his fifth-year option exercised before the 2020 NFL Draft, Joel Erickson of the IndyStar reports.

Hooker has been a playmaker at times throughout his career, recording seven interceptions across three seasons. However, injuries have plagued the safety throughout his career, as he missed half of his rookie season with an ACL injury and missed three games in 2019 due to a meniscus tear. Those injuries have also hampered his ability to become an effective coverage safety, which might play a part in why the Colts have taken their time in offering an extension.