Colts' Malik Hooker: Four tackles in season opener
Hooker had four total tackles while playing 41 of the defense's 56 snaps in Sunday's loss at the Bengals.
Hooker returned as the starting free safety after his rookie season ended early due to a torn ACL and MCL. Hooker didn't show any of his playmaking ability (three INTs in seven games), but he should get plenty of opportunities with an Indy defense that looks set to struggle to get off the field.
