Hooker (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Titans and could go down as a game-time decision, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hooker played through the hip issue last week against the Jaguars, though it's worth noting he avoided an injury designation and was in better shape heading into that game. By contrast, the 22-year-old didn't practice at all this week, leaving his availability for Sunday truly up in the air. Mike Mitchell -- if cleared to play through a calf injury -- would likely be the main beneficiary should Hooker be sidelined.